Mullin: You Can’t Have a Substance Conversation When Some Democrats Don’t Believe in Our Form of Gov’t

Friday, during Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) discussed the difficulty of working with people on the other side of the aisle when their political beliefs and ambitions are not compatible with reality.

The Oklahoma Republican said the hurdles included Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) beliefs in socialism and Sen. Chris Murphy’s (D-CT) presidential ambitions.

“Now, the delusion among the leading Democratic Party is almost hard to believe,” host Sean Hannity said. “Why can’t they just be honest with the American people? I don’t know. That would be refreshing. Here to help answer that question and more, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin is with us. Do you ever have conversations with your colleagues on the other side of the aisle?”

“[S]ome of them you can talk to, some of you can’t,” Mullin replied. “I’ve said this many times, Sean. You can’t argue or have a legit conversation with crazy. And when you hear conversations like [Jasmine] Crockett, who goes out there and tries to defend an illegal, and says they have constitutional and civil rights when you go — well, they’re not a U.S. citizen. They’re not even a guest inside the country. They entered the country illegally, and you’re saying we’re kidnapping them and just shipping them to a random country but we’re shipping them back to their country.”

He continued, “You listen to AOC, and you listen to Bernie Sanders, who are open socialists, and you try to have a conversation with them — there is no starting point. They’re socialist. We don’t have anything to talk about. They do not believe in our form of government. They believe in Russia and China’s form of government. There isn’t a place to move. Then when you start talking about Chris Murphy. Chris Murphy, you know, you can have a conversation with him, but he’s been auditioning for the — for the presidency for 2028, since Biden got kicked out and Harris lost. So, it’s all political at that point. You can’t have a substance conversation right now, unfortunately, with those on the other side of the aisle that are aspiring to be the next president.”

