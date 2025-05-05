Crockett: Dems Need to Go After Trump ‘for the Good’ of the Country

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Democratic lawmakers need to go after President Donald Trump “for the good of the entirety of the country.”

On Sunday’s episode of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump said, “I look at the Democrats, they’re in total disarray, they have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day. She’s definitely a low IQ person and they said she’s the future of party. I said, you ve to be kidding. I don’t know what they’re going too.”

Crockett said, “The fact that you just got done engaging in a conversation where we have a President of the United States who has no idea about the oath that he just took on January 20th, tells me everything that I need know. He didn’t even have good sense enough in that same interview to say something as simple as, yes, I will follow the Constitution.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Do you think you are the future of the Democratic Party?”

Crockett said, “I don’t know that I’m the future of the Democratic Party but I do know that in this moment, we need people that are unafraid and willing to go after this administration for the good of the entirety of the country.”

She added, “I want to make sure that we are shining a light on all the darkness that they are bringing to our country right now.”

