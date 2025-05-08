Trump: ‘We’ll Be Looking at’ Immigration Reform Regularizing Some in the Country

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the “Hugh Hewitt Show,” President Donald Trump said that his administration will be “looking at” immigration reform that would regularize some of those who are in the country.

Host Hugh Hewitt said, “Oh, the most impressive thing, Mr. President, the most impressive thing, the Democrats said they could not close the border unless you passed a bill, and you closed it in a month. And I don’t know how it happened, but I think I’ll be waving that flag in every election from now until I retire, because you did it in a month, and I’m grateful for that. I hope you will achieve immigration reform, regularize the people who are here who are good people.”

Trump responded, “We’ll be looking at that, Hugh. We’ll be looking. No, but we did a great job, and I’ll tell you, Tom Homan was great, Kristi was great. We have a lot of good people, great people in this administration. And we’ve accomplished a lot, and it’s 100 days, not very long. We have a long way to go. We have almost four years, so we’re going to turn this country around so fast.”

