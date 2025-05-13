FNC’s Concha: CNN’s Tapper ‘Trying to Rewrite History,’ Profit Off Biden Book

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Tuesday on “America Reports” that CNN host Jake Tapper was “trying to rewrite history” to “profit” from his new book.

Concha said, “If this was a cover-up, no one did a very good job of it, right? Because as you said, we’ve been talking about that for years on this network, and now we’re seeing reports that President Biden didn’t even recognize one of the most recognizable figures on the planet, George Clooney, at a fundraising event in Los Angeles, right?” mused Concha. “I mean, and that was not before-, that was not long beforem I should saym that disastrous debate, Atlanta, Georgia Tech, June 27th that year, I was there. It essentially ended his run for a second term — in essence his presidency. But again Clooney didn’t say anything until after the debate. So let’s not hand out any medals to him anytime soon.”

He continued, “I take also issue with the term bombshell here, because this is a bombshell to people who didn’t have eyesight, hearing, sobriety, and sanity. And the thing is that, you know, overall, it is just patently insulting that Jake Tapper is trying to rewrite history while lining his own pockets in the process.”

He added, “He was very much a part of the media cabal who defended Biden. He blamed a stutter, he called Lara Trump a conspiracy theorist when she appeared on his show for simply pointing out the obvious that Joe Biden had no business being anywhere near the Oval Office years ago. But now that Joe Biden is expendable in the eyes of Democrats, and you know the books are going to come, the leaks are going come, it’s all a CYA for everybody involved. I’m not calling brave here, I’m calling, you know what, this is apparent and now people are trying to profit off of it.”

