Rand Paul: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Is a ‘Slap In the Face’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that President Donald Trump’s spending big was a “slap in the face” to conservatives who want government spending reduced.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, “About the big, beautiful bill. I know you’re still a no on that. Sean Hannity asked the president about the debt ceiling. Listen to this.”

Trump said, “I think a lot of Democrats are going to be forced to vote for the bill because, you know, you add this new element that if this bill passes, you’re going to get a 50 to 90 percent reduction in prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals. When you add that in, how does a Democrat not vote? I don’t think they can win an election if they don’t vote for it. But even if you don’t include it, I think that the Republicans are very unified and something would happen where they will get this vote.”

Earhardt asked, “Senator, what do you need to see in this bill to be on board?”

Paul said, “The problem is, is it’s asking conservatives, like myself, to raise the debt ceiling 5 trillion dollars. That’s historic. No one’s ever raised the debt so that much. It will be a record for Congress to raise the debt 5 trillion dollars. But, also it indicates that this year the deficit will be over 2 trillion, but it means they’re anticipating close to 3 trillion for the next year. It’s really a slap in the face at those of us who are excited about Elon Musk and DOGE and all the cuts. Where are the cuts? If the cuts are real, why are we going to borrow five trillion? So what I proposed was this. I put forward a proposal and we voted on it to raise the debt ceiling for three months.”

