Watch: Kid Rock Ties Low U.S. Birth Rate to ‘Ugly Ass’ Liberal Women

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” musician Kid Rock observed a theme among those identified as having so-called Trump Derrangement Syndrome (TDS).

Host Jesse Watters asked Kid Rock if he encountered TDS-types at his concerts.

“When you play your concerts, do you ever see anybody with blue hair, armpit hair, female armpit hair?” Watters asked. “Some of these people we’re looking at, Kid, I don’t know.”

“Listen, I was just watching your clips, and you know — we have this low birth rate in America, and it all made sense,” Kid Rock replied. “It just hit me right now because who’s going to sleep with these ugly ass, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS liberal women? I mean, you look at these rallies, it’s like a bunch of women that no guy wants to sleep with and a bunch of dudes that want to sleep with each other.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor