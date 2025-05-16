Cruz: Birthright Citizenship ‘an Abuse of Our Laws’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) weighed in on the oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on the birthright citizenship issue.

According to Cruz, the so-called anchor baby phenomenon was an abuse of U.S. law, and he was working to end it.

“Senator, let me see if I understand this,” host Sean Hannity asked. “Birthright citizenship, OK, fair enough, what if you’re in the country illegally and you give birth to somebody? Is that legitimate? Isn’t that what part of the argument is here?”

“That is the absolute heart of the argument, and I think birthright citizenship is terrible policy,” Cruz replied. “It is right now current U.S. law before the Trump executive order that if an illegal alien is here and she gives birth to a child, that baby is instantaneously a U.S. citizen. The problem is that’s an incredible magnet for illegal immigration. You see people crossing the southern border, you see pregnant women crossing the southern border explicitly to give birth in America, so their baby can be an American citizen. We also have this phenomenon called birth tourism, where you have people from foreign countries, people from China, come to the United States when a woman happens to be eight or nine months pregnant and come here to give birth so the baby has American citizenship. That is an abuse of our laws.”

He added, “And so, I have long supported ending birthright citizenship. In fact, I filed legislation in the Senate to end birthright citizenship, and that’s what President Trump is trying to do as well.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor