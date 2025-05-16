Marlow: Comey Knew What He Meant with Post, an Ex-FBI Director Would

On Friday’s “Ingraham Angle” on the Fox News Channel, “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about former FBI Director James Comey’s since-deleted post about President Donald Trump.

Marlow said, “There’s no scenario on earth where, as FBI Director, he was not aware that the term 86 meant eliminate. This is a dog whistle to assassinate Trump and now he’s lying.”

He continued, “Remember, he leaked against President Trump before. We know he’s a dishonest guy. And I’ll tell you right now, a dog whistle to assassinate Trump is insurrection-y language, it’s like an insurrection. I think this is worse than anything with January 6.”

