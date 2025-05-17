CNN’s Phillip: Hur ‘Kind of Undersold’ Biden’s Decline, Dems Attacked Media for Raising Biden’s Age

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip reacted to audio of then-President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur by stating that Hur gave warnings about Biden’s mental acuity but “kind of undersold this.” And Democrats should take accountability for “attacking the media for even raising the issue of his age, when, clearly, it was an issue.”

After pointing out that Hur’s report came out in February 2024, Phillip stated, “[I]f Democrats had taken seriously, which, by the way, in a way, Robert Hur kind of undersold this. He kind of threw Joe Biden a lifeline. It was an opportunity, actually, for Democrats to take it seriously, maybe change gears at that point, and maybe [give] a potential nominee more time.”

Later, CNN Political Commentator Maria Cardona said, “I think, at the end of the day, the accountability falls with Joe Biden, and, frankly, probably, with Jill Biden too, because –.”

Phillip then cut in to say, “Yeah, that’s true, but it also falls on the Democratic Party that ostracized people who said anything about Joe Biden’s — attacking the media for even raising the issue of his age, when, clearly, it was an issue. There’s accountability there, too.”

