Dem Rep. Ivey: Trump Engaging in ‘Slander of Kilmar’ by Saying He’s Trying to Deport Criminals

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) responded to President Donald Trump criticizing the Supreme Court over trying to deport “criminals” by stating that “the slander of Kilmar is what they’re trying to do there, and sort of the assumption, I guess, that everybody who has been deported must have been a criminal and a terrorist and a member of gang fill in the blank.”

Co-host Michael Steele asked, “Just a quick moment on the President’s tweet, Congressman, ‘The Supreme Court won’t allow us to get criminals out of our country!’ For me, it just begs the question, dude, what’s wrong with you? You’re the President of the United States. The Supreme Court is a co-equal branch of government. For 247 years, we have been able to have that play out in a way that, yes, not every president has been happy with the decisions that a court will make, but there has never been a questioning of their ability to make those decisions and the rationale that’s laid out in the Constitution that gives them the power to, for example, make these decisions, or, within our system, for there to be a broad stay, for example, on a matter that affects the entire country as a particular circuit runs through its process, you don’t gum up the works by having another circuit say, oh no, you all can go ahead and continue to play bad basketball, right? So, you were outside today with the protests that were taking place. You have appeared before Judge Xinis. So, you have a particular perspective about how this is playing out on the streets, in the Congress, and in the courts. What’s it telling you right now about the country?”

Ivey answered, “Well, I think there’s a part of the country that supports the President and the rhetoric that he is spouting out, I think is aimed at playing at them. And it’s the slander of Kilmar is what they’re trying to do there, and sort of the assumption, I guess, that everybody who has been deported must have been a criminal and a terrorist and a member of gang fill in the blank. But I think there [are] a lot of people in the country, in the middle, independents, people who, maybe even folks that voted for him because they wanted the economy better or whatever, they didn’t vote for this. You’re grabbing people off the streets and you’re pretending like they’ve gotten due process, when it’s obvious they haven’t. You’re clearly defying the Supreme Court. … And it’s Trump’s Supreme Court, too. … So, my sense at this point is, they just don’t have the goods, all the stuff they’re spouting out in the street, they know they can’t prove it in court. And so, they don’t want to bring him back, because then they’d get embarrassed, essentially.”

