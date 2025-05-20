Jon Stewart: The Coverup of Biden’s Decline Was Awful Since Vast Majority Knew He Declined, ‘There Was No Coverup’

On Monday’s broadcast of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” host Jon Stewart stated that the attempt to hide then-President Joe Biden’s mental decline “was a terrible coverup, because we all f*cking knew. All of us knew. There was no coverup. Poll after poll showed vast majorities of the public thought Biden was too old and too out of it to run again.”

While discussing the book “Original Sin” by CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios National Political Correspondent and CNN Contributor Alex Thompson on Biden’s mental fitness and the promotion for the book in light of Biden’s cancer diagnosis, Stewart mocked questions from conservatives about whether Biden covered up the cancer diagnosis and stated that these are odd statements to make after wishing Biden well and also joked about how President Donald Trump went from simply giving condolences — which Stewart joked doesn’t sound like it was written by Trump and joked about him getting credit for doing the bare minimum — to alleging a coverup and mocked Trump referring to “stage 9” cancer.

He then stated, “Maybe it is another coverup. I don’t f*cking know. If they came out and said, yeah, Biden knew about it five years ago, I wouldn’t be shocked. If they came out and said Biden found out on Friday, I wouldn’t be shocked. And I understand the excitement over an insidious Democratic coverup about Joe Biden’s mental decline. The thing is, though, it was a terrible coverup, because we all f*cking knew. All of us knew. There was no coverup. Poll after poll showed vast majorities of the public thought Biden was too old and too out of it to run again. … And that’s what’s so hilarious about politicians, the coverup doesn’t work when everyone knows you’re lying and everyone knows you’re lying, the tell is, when you’re so over-the-top about what you don’t want to tell the truth about.”

Stewart concluded that the “hyperbole” from Trump’s allies is the best way to see what’s being hidden about him and then joked that, in the 2030s, Tapper will write a book about Trump selling America.

