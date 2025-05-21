Auburn’s Pearl: ‘There Has Been No Greater President Supporting the State of Israel and the Fight Against Antisemitism than Donald Trump’

On Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Auburn University head basketball coach Bruce Pearl praised President Donald Trump for fighting antisemitism and standing up for Israel in the Middle East.

“Do you feel as though the tide is turning over the Trump administration over the course of the last couple months to root out antisemitism, not just from our schools and university but from our country on the whole?” co-host Todd Piro asked.

“I do, Todd,” Pearl replied. “I think President Trump has taken a really strong stand. He has said this is wrong. We would not be tolerating this on college campuses if they were targeting African-Americans or if they were targeting women or somebody else. Somehow, it’s OK to target the Jews. And President Trump said it’s not OK. And President Trump has taken a real leadership in his position in the Middle East. I’m glad he is negotiating with Iran. And giving them the opportunity to dismantle their nuclear weapons program — because, if they don’t and if they refuse, and he has given them some time, Israel is going to have no choice but to take care of that. Iran would already have a nuclear weapon if it weren’t for Prime Minister Netanyahu fighting to make sure that they didn’t. And so I’m very grateful to President Trump for his leadership. There has been no greater president supporting the state of Israel and the fight against antisemitism than Donald Trump.”

