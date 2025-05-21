White House: We’re Removing Biden Green Tax Incentives Over Time, Talking About Doing It Sooner

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought stated that they’re having conversations to change the timeframe to eliminate green tax incentives passed during the Biden administration earlier in the tax and spending bill “to prevent new projects from going online that are inconsistent with this administration” and that they’re currently being removed “over a period of time.”

Co-host David Webb asked, “So, when it comes to the things that people really hate and that we haven’t seen any results of, the green new scam, all these other things put in by Biden, what gets ripped out in this bill?”

Vought responded, “The Green New Deal, the tax incentives, and that’s essentially what those Biden bills did, is they put the tax incentives in to move the economy towards their vision of a green economy. We rip those out, and we do it over a period of time. We’re having conversations right now to bring that up earlier in the bill, so that it is much easier to see, not only savings from it, but to prevent new projects from going online that are inconsistent with this administration. But this is a substantial effort along the lines of what the president promised on the campaign trail.”

