Dem Sen. Welch: Inflation Reduction Act, Other Big Bills Didn’t Address Economic Insecurity, Grocery Prices

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) stated that while former President Joe Biden “had a good economic record,” “The fact that there was the Inflation Reduction Act and these other big bills wasn’t dealing with grocery prices. It wasn’t dealing with the economic insecurity people were having.”

Welch stated, “I think what was really bad for us, and we’re still recovering from it, is that, in that campaign, there was support for Biden because he beat Trump, it was because he did a good job on COVID, because he had a good economic record, and he had support for that from Sanders to Manchin.”

He continued, “But, as a candidate moving forward, he did not sense, and a lot of us didn’t sense, I think, the simmering anxiety that people who were living paycheck to paycheck had. The fact that there was the Inflation Reduction Act and these other big bills wasn’t dealing with grocery prices. It wasn’t dealing with the economic insecurity people were having. So, by not having a primary, where you can identify that person who’s got that ear, the Clinton, the Obama, we deprived ourselves of making that connection with the people we most want to help, and that’s working-class Americans, middle-class Americans.”

