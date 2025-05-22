Kellyanne Conway: ‘Let’s Stop Using Nice Words like Gaslighting and Cover-Up — They Lied to Us’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News, Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway blasted Democrats and the media for the alleged cover-up regarding former President Joe Biden’s health.

Conway told host Martha MacCallum the proper terminology would be that Democrats and the media “lied” to Americans.

“They are all complicit, and I don’t know if it was a cover-up so much more of just an outright lie,” she said. “Let’s stop using nice words like gaslighting and cover-up. They lied to us. They lied to us about the fitness of the Commander-in-Chief while our active military was abroad, while our veterans and military spouses are looking for a pay raise and relief and care and health care. They lied to us and not under oath, and I think now you will see some investigations. I want some of these people put under oath, and I will tell you why. They got this party started. They tried to get the rest of us fired, divide us from our families, put us under investigation, I was investigated under the Hatch Act for saying Cory Booker sounded like a hallmark card. I said presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren lied about her ethnicity, saying she was Native American for 34 years.”

“Hatch Act violations and congressional hearings where AOC said we could put her in jail,” Conway continued. “Fast-forward to these folks, and I am sorry that Seth Moulton was so rude to you just now — you didn’t deserve that, just trying to ask him questions. But the answer about Biden is the same answer about everything under the sun: Trump, Trump, Trump. He got reelected because these clowns broke the system.”

