Luttig: Trump Actions ‘Clearly Unlawful,’ He’s ‘Waging War on the Federal Judiciary’

Former U.S. Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that President Donald Trump’s actions were “clearly unlawful.”

Luttig said, “It’s not the federal judiciary that’s out of control. It’s this president and his administration. They are waging war on the federal judiciary and the rule of law. The federal judiciary, of course, has responded in kind by essentially striking down, at least preliminarily, if not ultimately, every single signature initiative of this president during his first 100 days in office. Now, that’s not retaliation by the federal courts. To the contrary, the federal courts are interpreting and applying the Constitution of the United States and the laws of the United States to the clearly unlawful acts and actions of this president.”

He added, “What we heard from the Attorney General of the United States of America was that the judges of the United States are deranged. That’s the word that the Attorney General of the United States used to characterize the federal and state judges of America. No, the judges are not deranged Pam Bondi. They are simply enforcing their oath to the Constitution of the United States. The same oath that you, madam attorney general, took yourself. I don’t know where this ends, but it appears at this moment that the president intends to prosecute this war against the federal judiciary and the rule of law to its catastrophic end.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN