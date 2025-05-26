Mike Benz: Harvard an ‘Economic Hitman’, Part of Infrastructure Behind Censorship of Breitbart

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” founder of the Foundation for Freedom Online Mike Benz talked about some of Harvard’s engagement in censorship activities.

Benz said, “[Y]ou have this kind of economic hitman role that Harvard has played, and every system in that supports it, the Belfer Center, for example, at Harvard, which hosts, not just Samantha Power…the USAID administrator, who completely weaponized every aspect of that agency against half of the U.S. population through funding censorship initiatives, through funding initiatives that targeted Breitbart. USAID went after the advertisers…the Belfer Center was deeply involved with that inside of Harvard as well.”

