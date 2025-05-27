Exclusive: Ed Martin Details How ‘Buzz Saw’ of Republicans Ended His ‘Aggressive’ U.S. Attorney Tenure

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” DOJ pardon attorney Ed Martin talked about his time as the U.S. attorney for D.C.

Martin stated he didn’t want to be in an acting role as U.S. attorney and “I did the job as if I could never be confirmed” and after taking a bunch of actions in his initial tenure, including going after crime in the District, “I had to go up for confirmation before the Senate, and ran into a buzz saw of Republicans who didn’t want to have me there, but it didn’t matter to me, because we had started the process with such aggressiveness that I knew if we got a good replacement, and Judge Jeanine Pirro is really good, that she would be able to keep the momentum going, both in terms of safety and in terms of the other issues that we had to do.”

