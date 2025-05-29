Dem Rep. Subramanyam: Musk Likely Committed Crimes, Once in Power Dems Will Investigate

Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) accused Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of committing crime Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight.”

Co-host Symone Sanders said, “Let’s talk about Elon Musk. You know, I’ve seen a lot of headlines, congressman, over the last 24 hours. Elon Musk’s exit: he is leaving Washington. But I think that Elon Musk is just finished. I have not heard a lot of Democratic elected officials talk about the data. Elon Musk and his DOGE peeps, if you will, they installed servers within the White House complex. They were integral within the office of presidential personnel, which has tentacles out into every single agency they are. They have inroads into every single agency. Now the DOGE was in there, and the servers, I don’t think, have left the White House. So what are Democrats going to do about the data? Are you all going to follow up on this?”

Subramanyam said, “Yeah, I heard he’s on some image repair tour. I think the best way for him to repair his image is to reverse all the damage he did to our government, to the American people. Yeah, those servers are a big issue. We want to continue to investigate that. And certainly, I think some crimes may have been committed over the past 3 or 4 months, and they are going to come to light one way or another, even if it takes us getting into power again, but we will subpoena people and find out.”

