Dem Rep. Stanbury Pledges to Hold Elon Musk ‘Accountable for the Damages that He’s Done’

Representative Melanie Stanbury (D-NM) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that Democrats would hold Elon Musk “accountable” for his actions with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Stanbury said, “Just like, you know, other rich dudes who want to tinker with what they think are toys, this is not a joke. This is the democracy that is our country and the American people’s lives. So, you know, there’s going to be very serious consequences, and we will hold Elon Musk accountable for the damages that he’s done.”

Cabrera asked, “How do you plan to hold him accountable?”

Stanbury said, “So at the current moment, obviously Democrats are not control in control of Congress, but the courts are a key tool right now. I think it’s important to observe that over the last 130 days that Elon Musk has been a special government employee there are now over 200 federal court cases have been filed against the Trump administration for lawless behavior. That includes everything from illegal dismantling of USAID and letting children starve around the world. It includes the mass firings that were illegal. It includes the illegal illegal data hacking that happened of American data, and those court cases are pending. There are dozens of court injunctions. And myself and Jamie Raskin have also filed legislation for civil liability against Elon Musk and any special government employee. But it also necessitates that we win back the House and use the tools of Congress to hold them accountable. Right now, the courts are a primary tool.”

