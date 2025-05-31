Maher: Killing of Israeli Embassy Staffers ‘What You Get’ with Campus Rhetoric that Sees ‘Global Problem’ ‘with Jews’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that college students view the war in the Middle East as “part of this global problem that we have with Jews and white people” and reacted to the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers by stating that “if you have kids screaming on campus, globalize the intifada, bring the intifada home, this is what you get, this is what they mean.”

Maher said, “There is this idea on campuses, it’s not just the Israeli thing, it’s that all of Western Civilization is suspect. And I’m not saying Trump is a guy reading historians every night. But, to the average person, he seems to get the idea, Western Civilization good, that a lot of these kids don’t. There [were] two people shot outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. last week — outside the Jewish museum…they were embassy aides, the Israeli Embassy, okay. And the guy who did it…it doesn’t sound like he has ties to the region, directly, said, I did it for Palestine. Now, if you have kids screaming on campus, globalize the intifada, bring the intifada home, this is what you get, this is what they mean.”

He continued, “They have this idea of the war in Israel being just part of this global problem that we have with Jews and white people…and so, they’re going to just randomly shoot people? And this person is described as a leftist. This is what leftism is now? This is what makes you left, shooting innocent people down?”

