Maher: Newsom’s Flip-Flopping, But ‘Somebody’s Got To’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher acknowledged that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has changed his position on several issues in advance of a potential 2028 presidential run, but argued that someone in the Democratic Party has to do so.

After Maher mentioned Newsom pushing to change the state’s policy on free medical care for illegal immigrants, Tapper remarked, “I love all these changes that Newsom’s doing, the conversion on the road to Des Moines.”

Maher then laughed and responded, “Somebody’s got to do it. This is what we were talking about.”

