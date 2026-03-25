Brazil: Woman Who Admitted Killing Boyfriend and Cutting Off His Genitals Is Acquitted

A jury in Brazil has acquitted a mother who confessed she stabbed and clubbed her boyfriend to death and then cut off his genitals after she says she found him sexually assaulting her pre-teen daughter.

Erica Pereira da Silveria Vicente confessed to killing her partner Everton Amaro da Silva in Minas Gerais, Brazil, but said she only did it to protect her 11-year-old daughter, according to the Brazilian daily newspaper Estado de Minas.

After she found salacious texts the predator sent to the girl, she heard her screaming and rushed into a room to find him on top of her trying to forcibly have sex, according to police reports.

The mom allegedly called him into the living room for a beer, spiked his drink with Klonopin, a tranquilizer typically used for panic attacks and seizures, and then stabbed and clubbed him while he was unconscious.

Prosecutors alleged the planning and brutality of that homicidal act proved “not blind rage” of a lesser murder charge but elements of first degree murder ”with cold premeditation.”

A teen who heard all the commotion helped the mom transport the man’s body to a wasteland in Belo Horizonte, where Vicente then allegedly cut off the dead man’s genitals and set fire to his body.

Brazilian police connected Vicente to the killing after following a trail of blood to her Belo Horizonte apartment, where she reportedly then handed over the knife.

She reportedly confessed but claimed she was only doing it to prevent further attacks from the boyfriend, according to the New York Post.

The jury agreed, and the mom was acquitted Tuesday of aggravated homicide and destroying a corpse after just one day of testimony.

Vicente already had spent a year in jail while waiting for trial.

The judge in the case set her free and “cleared her of any wrongdoing.”

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. In 1994, writing under the name Peter Kane, he authored the Bobbitt Case. covering the internationally publicized trial and acquittal of Lorena Bobbitt, who cut off her husband’s penis after he raped her. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.