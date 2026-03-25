INSTANT BESTSELLER: Wynton Hall’s ‘Code Red’ Rockets onto NYT List in First Week

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall’s new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, has rocketed up to #13 on the New York Times‘ best seller list in its first week available to the public.

In CODE RED, Hall lays out a blueprint for how conservatives can build effective policies around AI, addressing topics that range from the technology’s impact on elections and the economy to faith and family.

Importantly, the book rejects both “Doomer” mentality and unrestrained enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, treating the technology as neither an apocalyptic evil nor as a flawless utopian good — but rather, a tool that must be thoughtfully harnessed to align with and advance American values.

Commenting on the achievement, Hall said, “For more than a decade, I’ve seen Breitbart Nation’s power and engagement as Breitbart’s Social Media Director. I am so grateful to Breitbart’s readers and our entire team for their support in driving Code Red onto the New York Times bestsellers list as the conservative movement prepares for the AI revolution.”

Prominent conservatives and independent journalists are buzzing about CODE RED:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) regards CODE RED to be a “must read,” and describes author Wynton Hall as “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.”

regards to be a “must read,” and describes author Wynton Hall as Peter Schweizer endorses CODE RED as “the one essential book about our promising — and terrifying — new world.

endorses as “the one essential book about our promising — and terrifying — new world. Steve Bannon praises CODE RED author Wynton Hall as “One of the finest minds” on AI and a “major player” in the space.

praises author Wynton Hall as “One of the finest minds” on AI and a “major player” in the space. Maria Bartiromo calls CODE RED a “great book.”

calls a “great book.” Glenn Beck believes CODE RED is a “very important book.”

believes is a “very important book.” Larry Elder praises CODE RED as “an extraordinary read.”

praises as “an extraordinary read.” Michael Schellenberger endorses CODE RED as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Last week, Hall told Larry Elder that he wrote CODE RED, to “give people a way to shorten their learning curve by five years.”

“I really wanted to give people a sense of how it’s going to affect everything from education, to national security, to the scan and ban technologies of censorship, and obviously jobs, as well as our children, and human relationships,” the author said.

Within the first 24 hours of the release of CODE RED, the public responded to the revelations in the book by sending it soaring in the Amazon sales charts, ranking it at #9 on the platform’s “Movers & Shakers” list.

Hall wrote the book to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

“We do not want to live in a world built on Chinese AI rails — not economically, not militarily,” Hall told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo. “We’ve got to beat China without becoming China. None of us want to live in an AI surveillance state, and we’ve got to make sure we preserve those values.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.