Tapper: Harvard, Other Schools Have Negative View of Entire West, ‘Theology of Oppressor and Oppressed’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN host Jake Tapper stated that one of the issues with Harvard and other schools is “an academic theology of oppressor and oppressed.” And college campuses are home to a view that sees the entirety of Western Civilization with suspicion.

While discussing antisemitism at Harvard, Tapper stated, “One of the things, this is far beyond Harvard, it has to do with an academic theology of oppressor and oppressed. If you only look at the world as oppressor versus oppressed, you then have to choose in a conflict, this group is the oppressor, this group is the oppressed. It’s also why, for example, there have been conflicts on other college campuses where gay students have protested things that are going on in Muslim countries having to do with the LGBTQ community in those countries and the gay students are made to be the oppressor because a lot of them are white. And that’s also what’s going on when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Israelis are made to be the oppressor, the Palestinians the oppressed and on and on and on. And that’s part of what’s going on at Harvard, that theology, that way of looking at the world.”

Later, host Bill Maher said that there is an idea on campuses that “all of Western Civilization is suspect.” Tapper responded, “Exactly.”

