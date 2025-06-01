Ronny Jackson: Biden Presidency ‘Very Similar’ to 1919 with Edith, Woodrow Wilson

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) drew comparisons to former President Joe Biden’s decline in office and the late former President Woodrow Wilson, who suffered a stroke in 1919 while in office and continued to serve the country’s chief executive.

Jackson, who also served as the White House physician for four presidents, told host Maria Bartiromo he had questions about who was using the autopen during Biden’s time in office.

“It’s just a shame, Maria. I mean, I think you go back, and you look, and this is very similar to what happened in 1919 with Edith Wilson as the first lady with Woodrow Wilson when he had a massive stroke and then continued to be president for a year-and-a-half after that,” Jackson said. “And it’s well-documented that it was the physician to the president and the first lady that kept him sequestered and kept that hidden from the press, and were making the decisions about what was going on in this country.

He continued, “The big difference is, is that the stakes were much higher over the last four years than they were in 1919. And you know as well as I do all the damage that the Biden administration did to this country across the board, whether it was overseas in Afghanistan, our reputation overseas, our southern border, or the economy, or all the disgusting social issues that they tried to push down the throats of the American people.

“Who was signing those?” Jackson added. “Who was in charge when this was happening? It’s becoming very obvious from whistleblowers right now that it was not Joe Biden. So we need to know. The American people need to know who was making decisions over those last four years, who had access to that autopen, and who was signing this legislation because that’s an actual crime. I mean, if someone was running the country pretending to be the president of the United States, and they weren’t, we need to know, and we need to make sure this never, ever happens again.

