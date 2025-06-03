The Miraculous Story of How Trump-Backed Candidate Beat the Globalists and Fake News to Win in Poland

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the election in Poland with Breitbart London’s Deputy Editor Oliver Lane.

Lane said, “So as you say, it’s a vindication for Trump because this kind of rocky, started the race so far behind. He is a political nobody. He’d never, have never held office before. I don’t think he ever run for election for anything before. He’s a professional historian. And the left all the way through this campaign was dredging up all sorts of salacious stories about him.”

He continued, “Now, you know, just to be perfectly clear, I don’t think we can categorically say that any of them are false. I don’t think any of them have really been disproved. But the attitude I think of, you know, as has been expressed in the Polish media of right wing voters in Poland, or at least conservative voters in Poland, is they essentially don’t believe any of these stories because they’re so used to being lied to, and they’re so used to conservatives being persistently smeared. When you get these, like, really lurid stories, like, you know, the guy who is now the president of Poland or will be once he’s sworn in in a couple of days, had solicited prostitutes and had been involved in an underground fighting ring, and that was in sort of dodgy property deal.”

Lane added, “Now, like, yeah, like I say, I can’t we cannot yet absolutely say all this stuff is false and who knows, will come and maybe he will be cleared of it all. Yeah, it’s even stevens at the moment. But the fact is, we hear so much of this constantly, every time somebody pops their head over the parapet, here comes the avalanche of, you know, you like being urinated on by Russian prostitutes or, you know, whatever the meal of the day, the plat du jour should happen to be, and credit to the Polish people. They’re sick of it, and they voted against it.”

