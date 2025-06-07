GOP Rep. Gill: Illegal Immigrant Original Crime Coming into Country Illegally ‘Ignored’

Friday on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) pointed out that, too often ignored by detractors of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, was the illegality committed when illegal immigrants first came into the country.

“So, you know, MS-13 is listed as a foreign terrorist organization,” host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “You know, we’ve talked to so many border officials, and we’ve interviewed so many lawmakers and senators, and what they are telling us is this, that illegal aliens, notably criminal illegal aliens, gang members, drug cartel members, know that the United States has a system of civil rights, of due process rights, they know — and we’ve heard this too, of Hamas supporters, foreigners overseas, who support terrorists overseas, they know that they can come into the United States, abuse the United States’ judicial system and that the far left and the Democrats are going to fall for that and basically say, well, this is about an individual’s civil rights ignoring the underlying crimes, and you know, the threat to National Security and the threat to American citizens is that, how you see it?”

“You know what?” Gill replied. “What oftentimes get ignored is the very first crime, which is the fact that they came into our country illegally. But that’s right, this is an abuse of our judicial system, and it makes Americans less safe. We have millions of people in this country who shouldn’t be here at all. We’ve got over a million-and-a-half who already have deportation orders, and Democrats know that they can weaponize our judicial system and clog up the pipes of this process to slow down deportations, to keep these people in our country as long as they can. That’s a problem. That’s an abuse — that is not law and order, that is an abuse of law and order.”

