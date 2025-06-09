Fmr Univision Anchor Maria Elena Salinas: ‘California Was Part of Mexico — All of the Southwest Is Mexico’

During an appearance on CNN on Monday, former Univision anchor Maria Elena Salinas expressed her disapproval of the Trump administration for its handling of deportations in California.

While making her point, she told “NewsNight” viewers that California was once part of Mexico, adding that all of the Southwest was “Mexico.”

“I’m from L.A.,” she said. “I was born in L.A. That’s where my roots are. That’s where I started my career. It is almost 50% Hispanic. Remember that California was part of Mexico. All of the Southwest is Mexico. So, the roots are really deep in that region. And what they’re saying is, ‘No, not in our community.’ Because, when they’re coming in, even though there’s second, third, fourth-generation Latinos that live there, Mexican-Americans that live there, some of them might be their family members.”

Salinas added, “It’s personal for them because they’re going after their cousin, their uncle and their parents. How does that make us safe?”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor