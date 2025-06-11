Dem Rep. Casar: TX Has Been Peaceful, It’s Abbott’s Fault if It’s Not, He’s Doing Opposite of Newsom

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has taken the opposite approach with the National Guard as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and protests in San Antonio have been peaceful, but if they aren’t, it’s Abbott’s and President Donald Trump’s fault.

Casar said, “Independent journalists right there are describing these peaceful protests, where, we just had protests in San Antonio just a couple of days ago, same thing, hundreds of people, zero incident. But people like Donald Trump and Gov. Abbott are actually trying to escalate the situation, right? They’re trying to light the fire, pour gasoline on it, everybody else gets burned, and they try to blame Democrats for it. We need to make it very clear that it’s people like Greg Abbott and Donald Trump that should own any chaos by their escalating of tensions, not Democrats or not people who are trying to defend the civil rights of people in their community.”

Host Jen Psaki then stated, “The difference here, not to scare people from Texas who are watching, but they’re probably firm stock, Gov. Newsom is trying to protect the people in his state. He just doesn’t want it to be militarized. He doesn’t want the National Guard to be intervening in these protests. That’s sort of the opposite of the governor of Texas.”

Casar responded, “Right. In Texas, you have the President and the Governor separating families, just at a rate like we’ve never seen before. And then, when people go out and do what anybody would do, protest people in your community being terrified or even worse, people from your community being taken away unjustly, when they go out there and protest, we have a Governor that I think sincerely wants to see someone get hurt so that then he can act like a strongman to come in and save the day, when, really, it’s people like the Governor that are stoking up this kind of division.”

