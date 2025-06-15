Graham Urges Trump to ‘Go All In’ on Israel if Diplomacy Fails

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed his support for United States involvement if “diplomacy” was not successful.

The South Carolina Republican called for President Donald Trump to “go all in” in that scenario.

“I want to get to that conflict in a moment, but starting here on the Middle East, Senator Graham, you said you believe it’s in America’s interest to go all in to help Israel finish the job,” host Margaret Brennan said. “It sounds like you mean offensive support.”

Graham replied, “So, the worst possible outcome for the world is for the Iranian nuclear program to survive after all this. How do you destroy their program? Through diplomacy — I prefer that — or through military action. If diplomacy is not successful, and we are left with the option of force, I would urge President Trump to go all in to make sure that, when this operation is over, there’s nothing left standing in Iran regarding their nuclear program. If that means providing bombs, provide bombs.”

“Bunker-busting bombs?” Brennan asked.

“Whatever bombs,” Graham said. “If it means flying with Israel, fly with Israel. The worst possible outcome for the world is to take the Iranian nuclear program on and leave it standing. That will be a disaster.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor