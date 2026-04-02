Sixty-one year-old Christine Jones was allegedly shot and killed by 31-year-old Diamond Wallace because of Jones’ support for President Donald Trump.

According to WKOW, the Madison Police Department indicated Jones’ “body was found in a parking garage on W. Washington Avenue” on March 22.

Police said Jones was headed into work at a Madison hotel when she was shot and that Wallace, the alleged shooter, used to work with Jones. However, Wallace was terminated last April.

Wallace was arrested the day after the shooting and “a gun was recovered from Wallace’s apartment.”

Newsmax described Wallace as “a former co-worker with a grudge and a political vendetta.” The criminal complaint indicates Wallace had “… expressed animosity toward [Jones] for being a Trump supporter.”

Wallace is being held on a $2 million bond.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.