Listen to Supreme Court Debate Birthright Citizenship

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are debating whether the U.S. Constitution grants citizenship to every child born in the United States — or whether it exempts the children of illegal migrants and temporary visa workers.

The three liberal justices are likely to vote for unrestricted award of citizenship, so the issue will likely be decided by the court’s swing judges, including the Chief Justice, John Roberts.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform reported:

Does being born on U.S. soil automatically grant citizenship — even if a child’s parents are in the country illegally or only here temporarily? This is the consequential question that stands before us. Today the Supreme Court will hear Trump v. Barbara, a case that could redefine the meaning of American citizenship for generations to come. For many Americans, this isn’t just a legal debate. It’s about fairness. It’s about the rule of law. It’s about preserving the meaning and value of citizenship. The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868. It was meant to ensure that previously enslaved people would finally be recognized as citizens. The framers of the 14th Amendment could not have envisioned large-scale illegal immigration or modern transportation that has enabled the growth of a thriving “birth tourism” industry. Right now, an estimated 250,000 children are born each year to parents who are either in the country unlawfully or here on temporary visas. That’s not just a statistic—it’s a reflection of a system under strain.

“This is why this historic case matters so deeply,” FAIR reported.