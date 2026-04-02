A coalition of 28 conservative groups urged the Trump administration Thursday to advance the natural gas supply to avoid future blackouts and utility price hikes.

A coalition of organizations such as American Commitment, Taxpayers Protection Alliance, and the Institute for Energy Research (IER) wrote Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Laura Swett:

The energy emergency and grid crisis our country faces is the inevitable result of four years of Biden-era energy policy that favored climate change concerns over reliable and affordable electricity. At the state and federal level, Democrats have closed dependable coal and gas plants and blocked the very infrastructure needed to keep the lights on. Now, predictably, they are attempting to turn their own failures into a political weapon and blame President Trump for a crisis they created.

The coalition stated in its letter that the United States is at risk of massive utility hikes and energy blackouts without “urgent and bold action.”

The FERC is reportedly reviewing its Blanket Certificate Program to allow natural gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities to be built more quickly.

“We applaud them for this focus because reforming this program is the quickest way to bring more energy online, but the program remains inadequate to the task,” they wrote. “The Blanket program expedites the standard permitting process for gas infrastructure projects that do not have a significant environmental impact, but it has been allowed to atrophy.”

The coalition urged FERC to:

Permanently raise cost caps, which were originally set in the 1980s, to reflect economic reality

Eliminate cost caps for compression stations

Include Routine LNG upgrades

The coalition wrote:

FERC should allow LNG facilities to undertake routine projects under the Blanket program just like pipelines are able to do. President Trump’s bold energy agenda, beginning with a removal of the Biden LNG ban, has cemented America’s position as the world’s leading energy superpower. US LNG exports hit a record high in 2025 and are on pace to double by 2030. Regular repairs and modifications needed to maintain our export capability shouldn’t have to wait for lengthy permitting timelines.

“These reforms require no congressional action — only the will to act. Every month of delay means more risk of blackouts, price spikes, and economic damage that Democrats will cynically attempt to pin on this administration,” they wrote in their letter to FERC. “The American people are watching. We urge FERC to move decisively to implement these reforms and restore the reliable, affordable energy infrastructure this nation deserves.”

Read the letter:

FERC Coalition Letter April 2 2026[97] by Breitbart News