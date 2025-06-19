Dem Rep. Jackson: State Dept. Social Media Vetting of Visa Applicants ‘Too Subjective’ and Also Needs to Be Broader

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) reacted to the State Department announcing that it will be reviewing the social media accounts of applicants for student visas by stating that the guidelines are “too subjective” and have not been made clear and there are issues around freedom of speech and expression with the move, but also that the State Department should “widen the aperture for antisemitism, for racism, for xenophobia, that, if you’re going to have the proper aperture to deal with these issues, make sure that it’s humane and it’s broad.”

Jackson said, “Well, this is so arbitrary that no one understands the guidelines, and these definitions have not been published or articulated. And so, this is going to be problematic, and this also has to deal with the level of freedom of speech as well as freedom of expression.”

He continued, “And I think they should also widen the aperture for antisemitism, for racism, for xenophobia, that, if you’re going to have the proper aperture to deal with these issues, make sure that it’s humane and it’s broad. But this is going to be problematic. It’s too subjective.”

