Cotton: Americans ‘Right to Be Concerned’ About Iranian Sleeper Cells Embedded in the U.S.

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) acknowledged that Americans were “right to be concerned” about a looming threat from so-called Iranian sleeper cells.

“The White House warning about dangers of sleeper cells right here in the U.S.,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “Why would they think that? Well, for the last four years of Joe Biden’s policies, we’ve let in over 1,500 Iranian nationals. This is from the Border Patrol … and guess what? Over 700 were allowed to stay. Senate Intel Committee chair Tom Cotton knows all about it. Senator, when you talk about reprisals, people think about sleeper cells here. Do they have a right to be concerned?”

“[U]nfortunately, they do have a right to be concerned,” Cotton said. “As you said, Joe Biden had a wide-open border policy for four years. We know that terrorists tried to enter our country. Iran has a long history of terrorizing America, going back 46 years, to include here in the United States. They tried to assassinate Donald Trump last year. Someone finally answered the call to Iran’s fatwa against Salman Rushdie a few years back and brutally stabbed him. But I think it’s important that we remember Iran did not become a terrorist state because Donald Trump bombed their nuclear bunkers. He bombed their nuclear bunkers because they’re a terrorist state. And we cannot allow a terrorist state to have nuclear weapons.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor