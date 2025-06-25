Tuberville: ‘We’ve Got the Mullahs on the Run’

Tuesday on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) touted the impact of President Donald Trump’s ordered U.S. airstrike on Iran.

According to Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator, Iran was now “on the run.”

“Senator, what was your reaction to President Trump’s decision to strike Iran? Seven B-2 bombers flew in near complete radio silence for hours,” host Elizabeth MacDonald. The strike involved more than 125 U.S. aircrafts. When you heard the news, what was your reaction?”

“Well, first of all, President Trump, thanks to him, he had guts to do it,” Tuberville said. “Barack Obama tried to pay them off with $1.7 billion. Joe Biden stopped the sanctions, gave them all of that money and then ran for cover in Bagram Air Force Base, but President Trump blew the hell out of them, and it’s obvious that that worked. Today, they showed a little bit of retaliatory response to it, but the mullahs are running for cover. They know they’re going to lose their power if they don’t do something. But thanks to President Trump and our military personnel for how they did this. This has been planned for years. They’ve been practicing this on and off, but finally, it had come to fruition. It worked, and now we’ve got the mullahs on the run.

MacDonald said, “So what’s your reaction to reports nearly a dozen nations in the Middle East now condemn Iran’s retaliatory strike on bases in Qatar. It’s Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, plus the Palestinian Authority. Palestinians don’t agree with what Iran is doing, and also Russia and China not giving any concrete support to Iran, and Hezbollah is not stepping up either.”

Tuberville replied, “Well, if they don’t want to pull the curtain down on President Trump and the United States. They know we have a world power. They know that we’re a force to be reckoned with. They would rather take our side than Iran’s side. They see how much on the run they are now. Again, finally, with somebody pulling the trigger and making something happen over there to show that we really mean business, thank goodness, President Trump for doing that. I know he took a lot of flak for it. A lot of people were second-guessing his actions, but at the end of the day, something like this had to be done to let them know, hey, we know what’s going on. We’re not going to let you build nuclear weapons. We’re not going to try to change out your regime. You need to do that on your own. But we are here. We’re not going to allow that to happen.

