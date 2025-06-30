Booker: Big, Beautiful Bill ‘Moral Obscenity,’ It’s ‘Violence in the Sense of What It Will Do’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” domestic policy package was a “moral obscenity.”

Booker said, “I think it’s a moral obscenity and it is violence in the sense of what it will do to many families by denying them healthcare when they’re sick, by denying them food, when their children are hungry, denying our seniors critical care in their latter years, denying the disabled the kind of support that they need. This bill is a moral obscenity, and I’m stunned that only a few senators on their side of the aisle have even been willing to speak to the impact it will have on their states, their constituents, their rural hospitals, their families, their children and their state.”

He added, “They’re not looking plainly at the reality. And then you add in the one thing to me that just exposes a lot of hypocrisy is the Senate bill blows our deficit up far more than even the House bill did. The Senate version now has our deficit going up about $4 billion. So they are gutting and cutting programs for millions and millions of Americans and giving tax breaks to billionaires, all while doing such fiscal damage to the stability and strength of America and racking up a bill that our children will have to pay for.”

