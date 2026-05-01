Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Platner’s ‘Heart Is in the Right Place’, But Need to ‘Clarify’ What He Said

During a portion of an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that while there needs to be clarity on the past remarks of Maine Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, “I think his heart is in the right place.”

Host Abby Phillip introduced the montage of Senate Democrats talking about the Maine race by saying, “Senate Democrats are brushing off concerns about Platner’s electability, but their enthusiasm over whether to embrace him appeared to vary.”

She then played video of Blumenthal saying, “We need to clarify what Platner has said in the past. But I think his heart is in the right place.”

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