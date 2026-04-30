Graham Platner: Dems Need to Shut the Trump Administration Down

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner said if Democrats win control of the Senate after the midterms, they needed to shut down the Trump administration.

Planter said, “We all understand that Donald Trump is uniquely awful. Donald Trump really is kind of the the avatar of the worst elements of our politics in our society.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “If you’re elected to the Senate, it’s possible, I started the show talking about this, that you could be in the majority. How do you think power should be wielded if Democrats are given that for people who are just getting to know, you’re trying to figure you out out there?”

Planter said, “Something we’re going to have to do if we’re in the majority, we need to use the power we get to shut this White House down. We do that. I think one of the best ways is through committee hearings and investigations. I want the Trump administration not to function, because everyone in the White House is being hauled under subpoena in front of a Senate committee, day after day after day, not just because one, we have so many crimes to investigate at this point. We can probably be doing this for the next 30 years, but two, because it’s a lever of power using subpoena power, bringing people in for investigations, that keeps them busy, and that doesn’t allow them to go start another stupid war that doesn’t allow them to continue to give billionaires more and more and more of our economy. And so I think it’s very important that if we’re in the majority, we’re going to wield the power that we have to rein this thing in.”

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