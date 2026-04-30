House Dem Whip: GOP ‘Trying Every Tool’ ‘to Cheat and to Rig These Elections’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) claimed Republicans are “trying every tool in the toolbox to cheat and to rig these elections.” Because they know the elections won’t have a favorable result for them.

Clark said, “[W]e are absolutely going to use every single tool we have. And that means we are going to litigate, we’re going to legislate, and we’re going to organize. And if they think, as they did, when they started this, by doing redistricting in Texas, that Democrats are just going to fold up our tent and say, this is a terrible decision for the future of this country, and we’ll just have to wait and see what Republicans do, they are deeply mistaken.”

She added, “[T]hey know that Donald Trump has taken them down a road where the midterms are not going to go well for them. So, they are trying every tool in the toolbox to cheat and to rig these elections.”

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