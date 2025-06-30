Slotkin: ‘I’m Not Going to Make’ Trump Tax Cuts Permanent 

During an interview with CBS News’ “The Takeout” on Monday, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) stated that she would not vote to make the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent and that while there are “some interesting things I’m willing to consider over there, making a tax cut for the wealthiest Americans is not what I’m here for.”

CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent and host Major Garrett asked, “Would you vote, in isolation, to make permanent the 2017 Trump tax cuts?”

Slotkin answered, “No. I think that while there [are] some interesting things I’m willing to consider over there, making a tax cut for the wealthiest Americans is not what I’m here for. Let everyone pay their fair share. The guy — Jeff Bezos, who just had rented out Venice, Italy for his wedding, pays less in taxes than my mechanic. So, no, I’m not going to make those permanent.”

Garrett then asked, “How about tax cuts that eliminate federal taxation of tips and overtime?”

Slotkin responded, “Yeah, that one, I think, is interesting. And we voted yes in unanimous consent, like Democrats and Republicans voted on that, in May, when it came to the floor of the Senate. So, yes, that’s something that I can get behind.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett