Dem FL State Rep: Trump Is ‘Building Modern-Day Concentration Camps’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon (D) accused President Donald Trump of building “modern-day concentration camps” while discussing the new Everglades immigration enforcement center.

Nixon said, “This isn’t about safety. This is actually about Donald Trump building modern day concentration camps in an effort to disappear people from our communities. Donald Trump’s blueprint for America has now become barbed wire and broken families. You don’t make America great again by doing these. types of things. All he is simply doing is returning our country to the worst chapters of our history.”

She added, “They want to take $450 million of our taxpayer money, and instead of ensuring that we don’t have cuts to Medicaid or addressing issues like the rising cost of property insurance or quality schools for our kids to go to, they want to blow racist dog whistles and push xenophobia instead of handling the things that Floridians and real Americans care about. This is costing us millions and millions of dollars. And again, they’re simply just trying to make modern day concentration camps, which is not what the American people asked for. They are being very inhumane. And again, they are blowing racist dog whistles and it just has to stop.”

