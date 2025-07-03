Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: We Didn’t Do Our Own Bill to Extend Tax Cuts Because GOP Didn’t Want ‘Actual Tax Cuts’

On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said that Democrats didn’t put forward their own legislation as an alternative to the Republican reconciliation bill to extend the Trump tax cuts for the non-wealthy because Republicans “made it clear, on day one, that they weren’t actually interested in actual tax cuts for middle-class families or low-income families, they were interested [in] making permanent tax cuts for billionaires and millionaires.”

Host Gabe Gutierrez asked, “Kamala Harris ran on extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts for those making under $400,000 a year. Why didn’t we see Democrats put up their own counterlegislation to this Trump megabill, at least as a messaging tool?”

Garcia responded, “We would have been happy to have worked with Republicans on any part of this bill. But they had no interest. They slammed it through the Senate. They slammed it through the House. And they made it clear, on day one, that they weren’t actually interested in actual tax cuts for middle-class families or low-income families, they were interested [in] making permanent tax cuts for billionaires and millionaires. That was their focus on day one. They had no interest in bipartisanship.”

