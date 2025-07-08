Dem Rep. Gomez: ICE ‘Going After Anybody That Is Brown, That Looks Like Me’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were “going after anybody that is brown.”

Discussing ICE agents and National Guard troops at Los Angeles’s MacArthur Park on Monday, Gomez said, “They did scare people in the park, and they tried to intimidate folks. So, that’s what we’re concerned about, that this is not serving any real purpose. They haven’t gone after MS-13 gang members like they said they were, or criminal cartels. They’re actually taking people off of those cases and having them go after hard working immigrants, people that work at car washes, at restaurants at day laborer sites.”

He added, “When I saw troops everywhere in foreign countries, I was intimidated, I was scared of people with big guns. I never thought that that would happen in the United States, would have an active military on our streets and that’s what you have. There is this deep fear that’s building and building and building because here’s the thing, they are not going after criminals, they’re going after anybody that is brown, that looks like me, that can’t pass as what they say, as a “typical American.” That’s why you’re getting people who are not undocumented actually arrested. That’s the fear that exists, that anybody, doesn’t matter if you’re a citizen or not, could be arrested and held in detainment for for a number of days.”

