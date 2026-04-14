Diana Russini Resigns from The Athletic After Photos with Pats Head Coach Mike Vrabel

Embattled NFL insider Diana Russini has resigned from The Athletic after an investigation into pictures of her and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel canoodling at an exclusive Arizona resort last week.

Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people.

Russini posted her resignation on X, along with a brief caption.

“I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic,” Russini wrote. “Everything I have to say about it is below.”

The full text of the resignation letter reads as follows:

Dear Steven, Please accept this letter as my resignation from The Athletic, effective immediately. I have come to this decision with deep sadness but with clarity about what is right for me, my family, and the work I have spent my career building. You and I have already publicly addressed the recent attacks against me, and I have nothing to add publicly to what we have said. I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts. Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career. Over a career spanning more than fifteen years in sports journalism — at NBC, ESPN, and The Athletic — I have built a body of work I am proud of. I have broken stories, earned the trust of sources across the league, and been guided by the highest standards of professional conduct. That record speaks for itself. I remain grateful to The Athletic and for the extraordinary colleagues with whom I have worked there, for the platform it provided, and for the support you showed me during this difficult time. I wish you nothing but continued success.

Ginsberg also posted a message to The Athletic’s staff, saying that while the outlet initially stood by Russini after the pictures with Vrabel were published, additional details emerged that raised concerns about his now-former employee’s relationship with the NFL coach.

Vrabel, the former Super Bowl champ-turned head coach, was caught by cameras with The Athletic’s NFL reporter Diana Russini in a hot tub at an exclusive Arizona resort last month, according to Page Six.

Russini’s relationship with Vrabel, if proven intimate, would violate The Athletic’s/New York Times’ ethics guidelines for how their journalists interact with those they cover.

“When reporting and writing stories, we do not have an agenda, and our readers must understand that. If our readers question our adherence to that basic tenet of journalism, our credibility will be at stake. To maintain the highest form of authority, we should avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and reveal those sources or affiliations that may put into question our ability to be credible. For instance, writers who have collaborated with a source — athlete, GM, team official, or broadcaster — on a book should not report on that subject going forward. In addition, written permission from editorial leadership is needed to pursue a project of that nature.”

Russini was named The Athletic’s lead NFL reporter in the summer of 2023; before that, she worked at ESPN for eight years.