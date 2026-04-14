Virginia Gov. Spanberger: ‘I Support the Second Amendment’

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) signed four gun control bills last week alone but released a statement today in which she said, “I support the Second Amendment.”

The statement from Spanberger coincided with her push to amend the current “assault weapons” ban legislation.

Breitbart News noted that Spanberger had until April 13, 2026, to sign or veto the legislation, but chose instead to offer changes to it. One of her proposed changes would significantly broaden the scope of the ban by shifting the focus from one type of ammunition magazine to another.

The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) pointed out, “The version passed by the General Assembly defined an “assault weapon” as a semi automatic centerfire rifle or pistol with a fixed magazine capacity over 15 rounds.”

Spanberger wants the word “fixed” stripped from the language of the bill.

NAGR noted that the result of Spanberger’s change would be that “any semi-auto that has a magazine capable of holding more than 15 rounds is now an ‘assault firearm.'”

This would seemingly include pistols.

WAVY news reported a statement which Spanberger released with her proposed changes and the statement says, in part, “I support the Second Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military HiLastory with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.