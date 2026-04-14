Jimmy Kimmel Ignores Swalwell Scandal — Disgraced Dem Launched Governor Campaign on His ABC Show

TV host Jimmy Kimmel failed to mention anything about former Rep. Eric Swalwell during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, even though the late-night ABC show was the launch site of the disgraced Democrat’s gubernatorial campaign.

On Monday, Kimmel ignored the news of Swalwell suspending his California campaign and resigning from his congressional seat in response to sexual assault allegations — but took plenty of airtime to bash President Donald Trump.

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Kimmel fixated on multiple Trump controversies, such as his recent remarks about Pope Leo XIV, a since-deleted AI-generated image the president said was “supposed to be me as a doctor,” his “No Tax on Tips” event at the White House, and issues involving Iran.

While trashing the president, however, Kimmel failed to mention anything about Swalwell, who on Monday announced he was resigning from Congress, as well as suspending his gubernatorial campaign, once several women accused him of unwanted advances — touching, sexting, and even drunken, non-consensual sex.

In November, Swalwell had appeared on Kimmel’s show, where he broke the news that he was running for California governor.

During the episode, Kimmel described Swalwell as someone who “battle[s] daily with the forces of MAGA,” adding, “the president does not like him at all.”

For his part, Swalwell told Kimmel that California needs “a fighter and a protector,” adding, “I’ve been in these fights as a city council member up in Dublin, my hometown, as a prosecutor in Oakland, and taking on the most corrupt president ever in the U.S. Congress.”

“But I’m ready to bring this fight home. So, I came here tonight, Jimmy, to tell you and your audience that I’m running to be the next governor of California,” Swalwell declared, eliciting raucous applause from the studio audience.

Kimmel is not the only one to go silent in the wake of Swalwell’s scandal.

As Breitbart News reported, left-wing Hollywood celebrities who had been loudly backing Swalwell have suddenly gone quiet after the disgraced Democrat resigned his seat in Congress and suspended his gubernatorial campaign.

After Swalwell announced his resignation and campaign suspension, so-called “Me Too” movement leaders — including Alyssa Milano, Gwyneth Paltrow, America Ferrera, Neve Campbell, and Lady Gaga — have all neglected to comment on Swalwell’s alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, none of the Hollywood elites who pushed the “Time’s Up” movement have said anything about Swalwell, either.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.