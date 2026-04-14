An illegal alien gang member, previously deported from the United States, was found living in Duval County, Florida, after law enforcement began a manhunt for him, as he is wanted in his native Jamaica for murder.

On Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of 32-year-old illegal alien Ragar Mandela Allen of Jamaica on March 31. Allen is wanted for murder in Jamaica and is a documented member of the Craig Town Gang.

Days prior to Allen’s arrest, ICE agents received information from the agency’s attaché in Jamaica, which indicated the illegal alien had returned to the U.S. after having been deported on April 28, 2022.

When the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a targeted vehicle stop of Alle, he tried to evade arrest and flee. In the midst of attempting to flee, Allen dragged a highway patrol trooper into a fence with his vehicle.

The trooper had to be hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Allen was subsequently arrested and had narcotics and a stolen handgun on his person.

“This gang member wanted for murder in his origin country is out of our communities because of ICE and our Florida partners,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“This criminal illegal alien was in illegal possession of a firearm and drugs at the time of his arrest. He attempted to evade arrest by weaponizing his vehicle and dragged a law enforcement officer, injuring him,” Bis said. “Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery. As our officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst, they are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults and a 3,300% increase in vehicle attacks. The arrest of this fugitive murderer would not have been possible without the help of our Florida law enforcement partners.”

In Florida, Allen has also been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen firearm, alien in possession of a firearm, and illegal re-entry following deportation, among other charges.

Allen remains in Duval County custody. ICE agents have lodged a detainer against him so that if released from jail at any time, he will be turned over to federal custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.