Brennan to Trump: ‘Russia Interfered’ in 2016 ‘Move On, Get Over It’

Former CIA Director John Brennan claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump was incorrect to say Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election.

When asked about the news that he and former FBI Director James Comey are reportedly under FBI investigation for alleged false statements to Congress regarding the 2016 intelligence assessment on Russian election interference, Brennan said, “I think, again, to try to satisfy the interest, the urge of Donald Trump, who continues to claim that the that the assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election was a hoax.”

He added, “It was not. It clearly was not. Russia interfered. They tried to help Donald Trump. They tried to hurt Hillary Clinton. They tried to you know undermine the democratic foundations of our country in terms of our election integrity. This has been validated over and over again. Move on. Get over it. But clearly, Donald Trump believes that this is something that I think continues to need, need to be looked at and criticized. But again, I stand behind the assessment. I think the assessment has stood the test of time. And again, I point to those reviews that were done in a political, nonpartisan fashion.”

